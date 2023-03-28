French Parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide against Ukrainian people

28.03.2023 22:27

The French Parliament has recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide against the Ukrainian people.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Twitter, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The French Parliament’s recognition of the Holodomor of 1932-33 as genocide of the Ukrainian people is important and significant. Grateful for France’s strong contribution to exposing totalitarian Russia’s past and present crimes, establishing truth, justice, and hence accountability. Thank you, France,” the President of Ukraine wrote.

A reminder that earlier Iceland also recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide against the Ukrainian people.

