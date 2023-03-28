Arahamia: Russia’s Transfer Of Nuclear Weapons To Belarus May Open Second Front

If this happens, Ukraine will step up mobilization.

28.03.2023

Ukraine may intensify mobilization, if Russia does deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus, said the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davit Arahamia, Current Time reports.

“It could mean bringing in more people into the army. We need at least eight more brigades to control this front line (the border with Belarus – ed.),” he said on Sky News.

Arahamia stressed that Ukraine is not yet taking Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s threats seriously, but “no one knows what can happen”.

DAVID ARAHAMIA

“We don’t believe what could happen, but nobody knows. We have learned during this year that nobody knows what could happen. No one believed that Russia could invade on such a scale, but they did,” the MP said.

Arahamia also added that Ukraine should be prepared for the possibility that the Russian Federation might transfer nuclear weapons to Belarus. This might lead to the opening of a second front.

On March 25, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he was planning to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus.

