13,000 infrastructure facilities in four regions restored in Ukraine

In Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, 13,000 infrastructure facilities have already been restored, and road workers have cleared more than 600 km of highways and provided passage through 50 temporary crossings.

“Since the liberation of the northern regions of Ukraine, the Ministry has been actively restoring the destroyed infrastructure. Road crews promptly cleared roads of destroyed military equipment and civilian cars, dismantled Russian roadblocks, repaired roads, roadside infrastructure, and built temporary crossings,” the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

In addition, 171 healthcare institutions, 19 higher educational establishments, 238 schools, 122 kindergartens, 976 critical infrastructure facilities, almost 2,000 apartment blocks, and 9,000 private houses were restored.

As reported, as of April 5, 2022, almost 38,000 infrastructure facilities – hospitals, schools, kindergartens, critical infrastructure facilities, roads and bridges, private houses, and apartment blocks – were destroyed in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions as a result of military operations.

