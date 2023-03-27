Without Ukraine, Moskovia has always been a vassal of another country. And looks like this is their fate…

From the LinkedIn page of Volodymyr Kukharenko

Mar 27

Moskow was founded in 1147 by prince Yuri Dolgorukiy (he’s buried in Kyiv, you can come to his grave), so it was a late and remote colony of Rus (Ukraine). But 90 years later, in 1237, Moskow was taken by Golden Horde. Moskovia was paying tribute to Golden Horde for 240 years, and after the collapse of the Golden Horde, it became the vassal of Crimean Khans. Once (in 1571) they refused to pay tribute and got Moskow burned. They paid tribute till 1700.

But in 1648-1654 Ukrainians had war with Poland, and choose to ally with Moskovia. That was a big strategic mistake, as the alliance lasted less than 2 years, and eventually, Ukraine got divided between Moskovia and Poland in 1686. And that was a mistake for Poland, as about 100 years later Poland got divided between Moskovia, Prussia, and Austria. Needless to say that it was done with the help of Ukrainian troops in the Moskovia army.

So, having Ukrainians in their army, Moskovia (renamed to Russia in 1721) won many wars and grew much bigger. Napoleon Bonaparte once said, “Give me 20000 Ukrainian Cossacks in my army, and I would conquer the world”. In WW2, 40% of USSR casualties were Ukrainians. So when Putin says “we could do it alone”, that’s pathetic. By the way, do you know that the first Russian University ever was founded by Ukrainians and that in the early 1700ties tsar Peter 1st forced his nobility to eat with forks, not hands? They had no fleet before Ukrainians became part of their empire.

In 1918, Ukraine declared independence but lost in 1919. The history got repeated: Ukraine was divided between Poland and USSR, and 30 years later Poland was divided between USSR and Germany, and later Germany was divided between USSR, US and UK, then USSR wanted to win US but failed and collapsed. That is the lesson everyone should learn: Russia will always betray allies.

Now, Ukraine got independence again, and Russia wants it back. Because without Ukraine, they are no longer an empire capable of any conquests. Without Ukrainian resources, science, and industry, and, most importantly, warriors, they are a bunch of savages living in their past and doomed to decline. I hope this time the world understands it that Ukraine is the difference between weak and strong Russia, and safety for everyone.

And the circle of history is closing: Russia is becoming the vassal of China. Russia will sell gas and oil to China really cheaply, China will exploit Russian resources and sell its own goods to Russia, as Russia produces nothing. Chinese renamed 8 Russian cities near their borders into Chinese names, no usual Russian nukes threats in response. Russian women are marrying Chinese men because in Russia men are being killed, while in China they have 30 million lonely men. New Russian visa centers are being opened in China. So bye-bye Russia, hello Moskovia province again.

Comment from John Fuggles:

How long before Outer Manchuria (in China referred to as The Forgotten Land) returns to Chinese hands?

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/1/15/MANCHURIA-U.S.S.R_BOUNDARY_Ct002999.jpg

Reply from Volodymyr Kukharenko:

Not long I guess. First they take it economically, biologically and culturally, then politically. Maybe even without arms. As they say “If you are patient enough, you’ll see the body of your enemy float down the river.”

Another post from Volodymyr Kukharenko, from March 25:

Yesterday I saw 2 cases when American companies are hesitating to work with Ukrainians for, as they say, “safety considerations”. I know that even the world’s biggest tech companies are doing it (I just do not want to disclose names, but I know for sure). I heard Europeans saying “How can you work when there is a war around?” I understand the concern, but it is hugely exaggerated. So I’d like to clarify things.

After watching the news, many people from US/EU start imagining an apocalyptic setting in Ukraine, as if we are working in ruined offices, hiding and shooting back when making online presentations, and hearing explosions all the time as we go to work. Well, it is totally not true, at least in most of Ukraine. Ukraine is a big country, the biggest in Europe actually (if you do not count Russia). So we have both places where cities are ruined to the ground and where life is almost normal. And we work as normal, so please do not take the job away from Ukrainian companies because of your imaginary fears. And the “for safety considerations” wording sounds totally absurd to me, as we will have less safety without work for sure. By the way, do you know that the Ukrainian IT industry has grown since the war started? Near my home, there is a building site, and they are working as usual, not waiting until it all ends. If even the building industry works, why IT and other service outsourcing industries need to be afraid? They have no assets apart from people, and people may find safe places to work. The country is big enough for that.

E.g. I live in Kyiv, go to the office every day, and work as normal. I may go to a restaurant which is filled in the evening, I am going to a swimming pool. There are limitations like document checks or requirements not to go outside at night, but you do not have to worry much about that if you are not a Russian spy. Yes, a rocket may hit me from far away if I am not lucky, but who says that a passing car is less dangerous? I have not even seen a single destroyed building with my eyes. I am 1000% sure that in big American cities, there are districts that are way more dangerous than Kyiv now, in wartime.

Yes, I am morally traumatized by everything happening, I worry about what might happen on large scale, some people I know died on the battlefield, and several people from my team have joined the army. But Ukrainian companies are working safely thanks to the courage of the Ukrainian army and the weapons given by our partners.

In the winter period, when Russians tried to switch off our electricity, we bought generators, batteries, and Starlink terminals to be online and continue working as usual. We are NOT afraid here, why should you be afraid? Also consider the perspective, as in a couple of years, when rebuilding starts and Ukraine becomes an investment platform, there will be a huge competition for Ukrainian partners, so you’d better build relations now instead of cutting them based on overestimated risks.

