British Challenger tanks are already in Ukraine: Reznikov showed a photo

27.03.2023

British Challenger 2 tanks arrived in Ukraine. Ukrainian tankers completed their training in Britain and returned home with combat vehicles.

Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov announced the receipt of the Challenger on March 27 . He also released a photo with armored vehicles. According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, along with the Challenger, American armored vehicles Stryker, Cougar and German Marder infantry fighting vehicles arrived in Ukraine – they will go into service with the units of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“Today I had the honor, together with the commander of the Airborne Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Maxim “Mike” Mirgorodsky and our paratroopers, to test out new reinforcements in our reinforced units,” Reznikov said.

He added that the new equipment will be “good company to his” brothers “on the battlefield and soon the occupiers will feel its benefits.

“After personal “piloting” of the Challenger as a participant in trophy raids, I can say that even a Rolls Royce driver will not be as comfortable as the crew of this off-road martial art. So, the bottom line: our “military zoo” is expanding. And the “elephant” joined the “fighting kitties .” That is how our paratroopers called the Challenger,” said the head of the Defense Ministry.

According to Reznikov, a year ago no one could have thought that the support of partners would be so powerful, but now everything has changed – Ukraine has changed the world.

The resilience of the Ukrainians and the skill of our army have shown that Ukraine will win , and we are already winning, the minister said. He recalled that the “special operation” of the aggressor is going “according to plan” – the invaders are digging trenches and trying to fortify themselves.

Ukrainians have come a long way, and much is yet to come. All Ukrainian cities will be liberated and we will reach the 1991 borders, Reznikov assured.

⚡️Armored vehicles from partners have been put into service in the units of the State Security Service – Oleksiy Reznikov

On Monday, it became known that the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine completed training on the Challenger 2 in Britain. It is expected that these tanks will be used during the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine .

According to The Guardian, British instructors trained the crews of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for several weeks .

“We were all very impressed with the level of competence shown and we have no doubt that our friends will make the most of the Challenger 2 in the coming battles to defend their homeland,” said Lt. John Stone, the head of the training mission .

In turn, the British Ministry of Defense published a documentary about how the Ukrainian military learned to drive Challenger 2 tanks. The tape, lasting almost half an hour, shows how tankers, accompanied by translators, train to move on different types of surfaces – asphalt roads, soils, difficult terrain, etc.

Recall that the Ukrainian military went to Britain shortly after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in January that London would transfer 14 Challenger 2 units to Ukraine . Later, after the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky to London, Britain decided to double this number to 28 units. .

In addition, London will supply Ukraine with 20 Bulldog armored personnel carriers and 30 AS-90 self-propelled guns .

The British Ministry of Defense considers the Challenger 2 a “tangible change in capabilities” for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, saying that they will become one of the most modern and advanced artillery systems in the world for the Ukrainian army.

As reported by OBOZREVATEL:

– Britain has promised to transfer depleted uranium shells for Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. They are better at penetrating modern armor.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said earlier that the Challenger 2 could arrive in Ukraine this spring .

The British Ministry of Defense showed how Ukrainian tankers train on the Challenger 2 in forests, fields and even swamps.

