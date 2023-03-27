Russian military commander’s car blown up in Mariupol

A car of one of the military commanders of the Russian invaders was blown up in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol on the morning of 27 March.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram

Quote from Mariupol’s Mayor Vadym Boichenko: “The Mariupol resistance struck in occupied Mariupol, blowing up the car of one of the top military officers. Details later.”

Details: It is reported that the explosion occurred at 08:07 in the area of the Bakhchyvandzhy market [Prymorsky district, Budivelnikiv Avenue – ed.].

Preliminary information indicates that the car of one of the commanders of the occupiers exploded.

Background:

Several explosions rocked the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on the morning of 27 March. A building seized by the Russians, which housed enemy security forces, has been damaged. Another hit was recorded near the airfield.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/03/27/7395196/

