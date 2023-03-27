Now will Ukraine’s friends finally understand the gravity of the situation and the true depravity of the kremlin?

From the LinkedIn page of Olga Brodovska
Mar 26
About a year ago, I wrote about the 45,000 body bags which #russia bought before invading #ukraine https://lnkd.in/gE3msnP8
I am not the only one who wondered.
“… they were for Ukranian civilians. And yes, that means leaders, journalists, bloggers and just plain civilians… 45.000 body bags would have been just for bridging a time period until the infrastructure for a much larger scale of mass murder would have been ready.” (c) Rene Duba https://lnkd.in/gtX7UFvk
“Putin wanted a “total cleansing” of Ukraine with “house-to-house terror” to subdue its people, leaked spy documents show.” https://lnkd.in/g9FyZfQs
“So they were planning to execute, murder and dispose of very large numbers of Ukrainian civilians. That’s what the crematoria were for, that’s what the body bags were for.”https://lnkd.in/gVgHZJdq
Max Kidruk on the same issue in the article below.
Comment from Ivan Semciw:
The mind boggles with these disclosures. How does God allow such genocide?
There can no no closure and peace in Ukraine without decisive removal of putin, his Duma, and destruction of russia. The world will experience a huge calamatous war soon… almost guaranteed.
One comment
We know that the article in New Eastern Europe is 100% true. You only have to read the words of RIA Novosti, Dugin, Solovyov, Skabaeva, Simonyan, Medvedev and putler himself.
The intention is still there. If anything, the kremlin murder gang has increased their determination to take all of Ukraine and murder millions, no matter how long it takes.
That’s why the fiends must be stopped right now.