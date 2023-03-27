Now will Ukraine’s friends finally understand the gravity of the situation and the true depravity of the kremlin?

From the LinkedIn page of Olga Brodovska

Mar 26

About a year ago, I wrote about the 45,000 body bags which #russia bought before invading #ukraine https://lnkd.in/gE3msnP8

I am not the only one who wondered.

“… they were for Ukranian civilians. And yes, that means leaders, journalists, bloggers and just plain civilians… 45.000 body bags would have been just for bridging a time period until the infrastructure for a much larger scale of mass murder would have been ready.” (c) Rene Duba https://lnkd.in/gtX7UFvk

“Putin wanted a “total cleansing” of Ukraine with “house-to-house terror” to subdue its people, leaked spy documents show.” https://lnkd.in/g9FyZfQs

“So they were planning to execute, murder and dispose of very large numbers of Ukrainian civilians. That’s what the crematoria were for, that’s what the body bags were for.”https://lnkd.in/gVgHZJdq

Max Kidruk on the same issue in the article below.

saveukraine #russianwarcrimes #genocide #saveukrainenow #stoprussianinvasion

https://neweasterneurope.eu/2023/03/20/45000-body-bags/

Comment from Ivan Semciw:

The mind boggles with these disclosures. How does God allow such genocide?

There can no no closure and peace in Ukraine without decisive removal of putin, his Duma, and destruction of russia. The world will experience a huge calamatous war soon… almost guaranteed.

Like this: Like Loading...