In a number of regions of Ukraine, an air raid alarm is heard: air defense works in the Kiev region (video)

Katerina Chernovol22:47, 03/27/23

Ukrainians are urged not to ignore the alarm.

On the evening of March 27, 2023, an air alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine. Residents of the Kiev region warned about the threat of drone attacks .

“Kiev region! Threat of attack by enemy drones! Move to shelters and other safe places. Remain calm and adhere to information silence,” the Kiev Regional Military Administration said in a statement .

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak also urged not to ignore the alarm.

As of 22:24, an air alert was announced in Kyiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions. “Red” also remain the Crimea and Lugansk region.

“Suspilne” reported an explosion in the Dnieper. At the same time, the chairman of the Dnipro Regional Council Dmitry Lukashuk asks the residents of the region not to ignore the alarm.

Updated: Air defense works in the Kiev region. Also, an air alert was announced in the Kherson region.

Updated 22:44: An air alert was announced in the Zhytomyr region.

