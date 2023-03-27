From the LinkedIn page of Maryna Chekh

Mar 26

❗️155mm AS-90 self-propelled artillery mounts move towards the Ukrainian border

🇬🇧 🤝 🇺🇦The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the second group of artillerymen is completing training on British AS-90 self-propelled guns

🫡In training under the leadership of more than 1,000 servicemen from Great Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden and Finland at the specialized institution of the Royal School of Artillery, the Ukrainian military is mastering the high-precision modern AS-90 artillery system.

🔫The transfer of at least 33 such artillery installations was announced about 3 weeks ago.

