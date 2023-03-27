France wants to get 40 Mirage fighter jets for Ukraine – media

Evgenia Sokolenko23:01, 03/27/23

The first batch will be purchased in the UAE.

France wants to supply Ukraine with 40 fighters of its production – Mirage 2000-9.

“After a lengthy negotiation process that has weighed several weeks on arms brokers working for Kiev, Ukraine hopes to receive about forty Mirage aircraft,” reports the French portal Intelligence Online .

According to the publication, Paris plans to purchase aircraft primarily in the UAE. Greece and Indonesia are also listed as potential suppliers.

BulgarianMilitary.com, citing sources, confirmed that Ukrainian pilots have been mastering French fighters for a month and a half. The decision to train them was made shortly before the official visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to France on February 8.

Training of Ukrainian pilots in France

Recently, the French newspaper Le Figaro reported that 30 Ukrainian pilots have been training at the air bases of Mont-de-Marsan and Nancy for more than a month.

However, then the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuri Ignat , said that they were taking training courses there for aircraft controllers, and not fighter pilots.

At the same time, the French Ministry of Defense claims that Ukrainian aviators are being trained in air defense.

As you know, in early March, France announced that they were considering the transfer of Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine and could begin training Ukrainian pilots in Poland.

