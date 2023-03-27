China comments on Russia’s nuclear weapons deployment to Belarus

27 MARCH 2023
China, commenting on Russia’s statement about deploying nuclear weapons in Belarus, has stated that strategic risks should be reduced, and there can be no winners in a nuclear war.
Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Mao Ning, an official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry
Quote from Ning: “The leaders of the five nuclear-weapon states issued a joint statement in January last year stating that it is impossible to win or wage a nuclear war.
The statement stressed the need to avoid wars between nuclear-weapon states and to reduce strategic risks.”
Background:
- On 26 March, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, with the storage facility ready by July.
- In January 2022, the leaders of the five nuclear-weapon states, i.e., the United States, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Russia issued a joint statement on preventing nuclear war.
