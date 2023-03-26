What’s About To Happen Will Surprise Many “The Biggest Battle Of War Is Starting” Ben Hodges

Good video from Ben Hodges highlighting the dithering and spineless politicians in the West. Here he talks about Crimea, and why the West had no plan for Ukraine to liberate it.
As he suggests, liberate Crimea, the rest will collapse like a pack of cards. The solution, destroy that fucking bridge. The West know this will win the war for Ukraine, so do the scum.
One comment
I’ve seen rabbits that have more courage than our purported “leaders” in the West. It’s no wonder that the likes of mafia land, North Korea, Iran, and China practically do what they want.