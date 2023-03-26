War update: Ukraine Army hits three Russian command posts, five personnel clusters

26.03.2023

Russian troops are focusing efforts on conducting offensive actions in four directions, where Ukrainian defenders have repelled more than 85 enemy attacks over the past day.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Russian invaders are conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka directions.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian missile and artillery units have hit three Russian command posts and five enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters. Ukraine’s Air Force launched 11 strikes on enemy clusters. Additionally, the Ukrainian military shot down Russian Orlan-10 and Supercam unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Russian occupiers launched 34 air strikes and four missile strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) over 70 times, namely on civil infrastructure. Casualties among civilians were reported.

The threat of Russian missile strikes is persisting all over Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the situation remained rather unchanged. No enemy offensive groupings were detected. Over the past day, the enemy has opened fire on the Chernihiv region’s Horodyshche; the Sumy region’s Novovasylivka, Ukrainske and Bachivsk; the Kharkiv region’s Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Krasne, Neskuchne, Vovchansk, Vilcha and Krasne Pershe.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders were unsuccessfully conducting offensive actions near Synkivka, Kreminna, Bilohorivka and Vyimka.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops continue storming the city of Bakhmut, where the Ukrainian military are holding defense, as well as the areas of Bohdanivka and Predtechyne.

In the Avdiivka and Marinka directions, Russian occupiers were conducting unsuccessful offensive actions towards such settlements as Keramik, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Marinka and Novomykhailivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, Russian invaders are holding defense. The enemy opened fire on the Zaporizhzhia region’s Olhivske, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Stepove; and the Kherson region’s Kozatske, Lvove, Ivanivka, Komyshany, Kizomys and Kherson.

In the Zaporizhzhia region’s Berdiansk, Russian occupation authorities issued an order for local residents to obtain the pass cards required to move across the temporarily occupied areas before April 1, 2023. But, they have to complete a filtration procedure first. Pass cards will be issued for individuals and vehicles separately.

