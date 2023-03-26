Ukrainian tankers showed a fierce duel with the enemy. Video

26.03.2023

Spectacular footage of a duel between Ukrainian tankers and anti-tankers of Putin’s army has been published on the network. The tank crew of the 30th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Konstantin Ostrozhsky undertook to destroy the enemy.

The corresponding video was posted on Facebook by the teams. Ukrainian soldiers did not leave any chance to the enemy.

Recall: analysts at the Institute for the Study of War commented on the whim of dictator Vladimir Putin, according to which the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation should produce more than 1,600 new tanks. They drew attention to the fact that the propaganda statements of the head of the Kremlin do not take into account the limited industrial capabilities of Russia for the rapid production of tanks and ignore the losses of the Russian army on the battlefield.

According to experts, Russia’s only tank plant, Uralvagonzavod, produces 20 tanks a month, so at this rate, it will take more than six years to achieve the dictator’s goals.

As reported by OBOZREVATEL:

– OK “South” was informed that Ukrainian aviation had delivered three strikes on the places of concentration of invaders on the left bank of the Kherson region, as a result of which an observation post and engineering equipment of Russian troops were destroyed, and at least 8 Russian invaders were liquidated;

The invaders from the Russian assault squad complained of huge losses due to the unprofessional behavior of the command. “We were simply driven to the tanks. We sat under open fire for 14 days,” one of the invaders said.

