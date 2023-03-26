Yuri Kobzar17:09, 03/26/23

Trump held his first campaign rally and spoke about his plans after returning to the White House.

Former US President Donald Trump has said he will end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of returning to the White House.

This politician, who plans to take part in the new presidential race, said at his first campaign rally , held in Texas.

According to Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began amassing troops to the borders of Ukraine shortly after Joe Biden took over as president of the United States. Trump also accused the current White House administration of not even trying to negotiate with President Putin.

At the same time, Trump is sure that the current authorities began to actively persecute him precisely after he “promised to end the war in Ukraine.” The politician expressed confidence that he would be able to end the war as soon as he returned to the presidency.

“I’m going to reach a settlement very quickly … I will have a settlement within 24 hours. Standing before you today, I am the only candidate who can make such a promise. I will prevent World War III, which we are approaching,” Trump said. .

War in Ukraine and Trump’s position

Three days before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin announced the recognition of the “independence” of the “LDNR” groups. Trump described the decision as “brilliant” . In his opinion, this has become “the most powerful peacekeeping force” that he has seen. The next day, a full-scale invasion began.

In April, amid a flood of news about Russian atrocities in Bucha and other cities in Ukraine, Trump called the actions of the occupiers “genocide . ” However, later he returned to his usual pro-Moscow rhetoric.

In particular, in the summer , Trump said that the attack of the Russian Federation could have been prevented if Ukraine had abandoned its territories and aspirations for NATO. Trump also categorically opposes military assistance to Ukraine and against the removal of Putin from power.

In March 2023, Trump admitted that he was ready to “give” part of the Ukrainian territory to Putin in order to achieve peace.

