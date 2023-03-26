“The trip is long overdue”: Putin cynically answered why he went to the destroyed Mariupol

Marta Gichko16:06, 03/26/23

According to him, it was important to “feel the mood of the people.”

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he went to Mariupol, which was destroyed by his troops , to “supervise the process of its restoration.”

Putin made the cynical statement during an interview with his propagandist Pavel Zarubin, a fragment of which appeared online.

In addition, the dictator said that he was interested in looking at “public facilities”, in particular the Mariupol park with a stele to the heroes of the Second World War, because it is a “historical symbol.”

"This is a purely working trip, it is long overdue. Well, it was important with people … Frankly, it was an unexpected contact. I thought that these were workers, there were men in work clothes. I wanted to talk to them, work continues. It turned out that they were local residents… As you saw, they invited me home, I saw how they live. It was important to feel the mood of people. Perhaps this is the most important thing," Putin said.

“It was time to go and see, using the example of Mariupol, how the restoration work is going, what needs to be done additionally, what is a priority. You know, it’s one thing when there is something on paper or on the screen, and another when I looked at how the clinic is being built – a large object, serious, modern, like residential areas are being built. You know, this is such a modern quarter, like in Moscow or St. Petersburg, “Putin said.

The propagandist also asked why Putin allegedly personally drove in Mariupol. He noted that he did not violate anything, the only thing was that he did not fasten his seat belt, but “in this case it is for the best, because it is important to be able to quickly get out of the car.”

