Russians launch airstrike on apartment buildings in Avdiivka

SUNDAY, 26 MARCH 2023, 13:18

On 26 March, the Russian occupiers launched an air missile strike on the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, hitting apartment buildings, said the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak.

Source: Yermak on Telegram

Quote from Yermak: “The Russians continue to shell Avdiivka.

They carried out a missile airs trike on two apartment buildings.”

Details: It is specified that according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

