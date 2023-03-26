Russians launch airstrike on apartment buildings in Avdiivka

ROMAN PETRENKO — SUNDAY, 26 MARCH 2023, 13:18
On 26 March, the Russian occupiers launched an air missile strike on the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, hitting apartment buildings, said the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak.
Source: Yermak on Telegram
Quote from Yermak: “The Russians continue to shell Avdiivka.
They carried out a missile airs trike on two apartment buildings.”
Details: It is specified that according to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
(C)UKRAINSKA PRAVDA 2023
One comment
Apartment buildings, along with schools and hospitals, are the favorite targets for the cockroach army.