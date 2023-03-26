Marta Gichko15:30, 03/26/23

Because of this, the Russians cannot destroy it “on the distant approaches.”

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is outraged that Ukrainians are smuggling Western weapons to the front at night. Because of such tactics, the unlucky occupiers cannot destroy the echelons ahead of time.

This was stated by the dictator in an interview with propagandist Pavel Zarubin, a fragment of which appeared online the day before.

Recognizing the inability of the “second army of the world” to destroy the military echelons of equipment on the way to the front, Putin tried to “calm down” the Russians at least a little. According to him, “something” the occupying troops still manage to get. There were no details about this.

“What you manage to get, you get. No one should have any doubts that someone is indifferent to this, with their sleeves down, no, of course,” Putin said.

https://www.unian.net/player/GCsFJfDaPutin is outraged that Ukrainians are transporting equipment to the front secretly and at night

The situation at the front: how Western technology helps the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Urkaina regularly receives lead-in equipment from partners, and after the accumulation of weapons, she will launch a major counteroffensive. The Ministry of Defense stated that Ukraine would need several more months to prepare for the start of a major counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Among the likely direction of the counteroffensive is Melitopol, Zaporozhye region.

Some experts predict a major UAF counteroffensive in the coming months. On March 10, in a commentary to the Italian media, the adviser to the head of the OP Podolyak said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could launch a counteroffensive within two months.

At the same time, partners from the United States are calling for the time being to refrain from launching a large-scale offensive and to wait for the supply of Western weapons.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...