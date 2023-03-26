Putin was outraged that the Ukrainians are transporting Western equipment to the front “secretly and at night” (video)

Marta Gichko15:30, 03/26/23
Because of this, the Russians cannot destroy it “on the distant approaches.”
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is outraged that Ukrainians are smuggling Western weapons to the front at night. Because of such tactics, the unlucky occupiers cannot destroy the echelons ahead of time.
This was stated by the dictator in an interview with propagandist Pavel Zarubin, a fragment of which appeared online the day before.
Recognizing the inability of the “second army of the world” to destroy the military echelons of equipment on the way to the front, Putin tried to “calm down” the Russians at least a little. According to him, “something” the occupying troops still manage to get. There were no details about this.
“What you manage to get, you get. No one should have any doubts that someone is indifferent to this, with their sleeves down, no, of course,” Putin said.
https://www.unian.net/player/GCsFJfDaPutin is outraged that Ukrainians are transporting equipment to the front secretly and at night
The situation at the front: how Western technology helps the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Urkaina regularly receives lead-in equipment from partners, and after the accumulation of weapons, she will launch a major counteroffensive. The Ministry of Defense stated that Ukraine would need several more months to prepare for the start of a major counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Among the likely direction of the counteroffensive is Melitopol, Zaporozhye region.
Some experts predict a major UAF counteroffensive in the coming months. On March 10, in a commentary to the Italian media, the adviser to the head of the OP Podolyak said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could launch a counteroffensive within two months.
At the same time, partners from the United States are calling for the time being to refrain from launching a large-scale offensive and to wait for the supply of Western weapons.
3 comments
Putler has twisted things 180 as usual. Ukraine are not smuggling anything, unlike the scum who smuggle Iranian drones, NK missiles and Chinese parts.
“Outraged?” Bah! He’s doing the same thing and far more of it, with what china started giving him. He’s just grasping for any excuse he can to weaken the West’s resolve against his tyranny. A common trait of idiots is that thinks that everyone else is at least as stupid, or more so, than they are. This makes a moron think that, in their own biased self-perception of themselves, that they are the true geniuses, while everyone else has no understanding at all about what will or will not work. A truly intelligent person will accept that they don’t always know what the best option is, and that maybe their decisions consequently, should not always be the only ones to rely on. But sadly for putin, he still believes in the “ideals” of russian marxism from his communist days.
I just wish more of my fellow Americans really understood that.
MY 100.000 SPIES AND 30 SPY-SATELLITES CAN NOT FIND THEM, SO ZELENSKY MUST GIVE ME A DAILY LIST OF THE WEAPONS HE RECEIVES AND THROUGHT WHICH ROADS IT IS TRANSPORTED TO THE FRONT.: PUTIN