Putin received guarantees from Xi Jinping – expert

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk23:31, 03/26/23

The President of the Russian Federation has exchanged vassalage for personal security, said the director of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future.

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin received guarantees from the leader of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, about his personal safety.

The head of the Russian Federation, in fact, “traded vassalage for his own personal security,” Vadim Denisenko, executive director of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future , said in an interview with Alesya Batsman, editor-in-chief of the Gordon publication.

“If we analyze everything that was signed in Moscow, in fact, Russia did not receive anything … except for one thing – this, apparently, was given political and physical guarantees for the security of Vladimir Putin in the near future …”, – says the expert.

Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow – now it’s worth knowing

On March 20, Xi Jinping arrived in the Russian capital and met with Vladimir Putin . Journalists learned that Putin agreed to give China the Russian market – during a meeting with the Chinese leader, he announced his readiness to help Chinese businesses replace Western companies that left the Russian Federation due to sanctions.

During a meeting with Putin, the PRC leader made a resonant statement about the elections in Russia to be held in 2024, expressing confidence that the Russian people would continue to firmly support their current leader. According to political scientist and publicist Andrei Piontkovsky, Xi Jinping “gave” Putin a “label” for “prince in Muscovy . “

It is worth noting that Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia took place only a few days after it became known that the International Criminal Court in The Hague had issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest .

(C)UNIAN 2023

