Orlando Bloom arrives in Ukraine

British actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom has arrived in Ukraine.

“I arrived in Ukraine today for my first trip back since 2016. I would have never expected the war to have escalated throughout the country since I was there. But today I was fortunate to hear children’s laughter at a UNICEF supported Spilno center, a safe, warm and nurturing space for children to play, learn and receive psychosocial support,” Bloom said.

According to him, there are over 180 of these centers here.

“The one I visited today was built deep down in the metro to ensure their safety. For a few hours every day, parents can drop off their young children and give them a sense of normalcy to play games and just be kids. There was also lots of art supplies and craft materials, which allows them to creatively express themselves, away from the pressures of growing up in a war zone. Children in Ukraine need their childhoods back,” Bloom wrote.

