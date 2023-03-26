Today is National Guard Day in Ukraine. These are the troops that inflicted the most humiliating retreat in russian military history. They are famous the world over for destroying elite russian units at Hostomel airport, preventing Putler’s dream of capturing Kyiv in 3 days. They have gone on to fight in Mariupol, and Bakhmut with distinction.

Here is a brief review of the battle for Hostomel.

On the first day of the war, the Russian Airborne Forces (VDV) attempted an air assault on the Antonov Airport in Hostomel, northwest Kyiv, in order to do an air lift and bring more troops and heavier equipment to the capital in a military engagement that became known as the Battle of Antonov Airport. In the initial phases of the assault, the VDV expelled a small garrison of the National Guard and took control of the airport. However, the 4th Rapid Reaction Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard swiftly reacted by launching an extensive counter-attack, using armored vehicles and artillery, that encircling the unsupported Russian troops and repelled the attack. The airport was captured by a renewed Russian offensive the next day, but the airport was rendered unusable by battle damage. The actions of the 4th Brigade were credited with preventing the quick capitulation of Kyiv, and led to the Russian Offensive on Kyiv stalling and eventually withdrawing.

Like this: Like Loading...