In the occupied territory, Ukrainians who do not take a Russian passport will be fired

The layoffs will begin on July 1.The Russians carry out compulsory passportization / photo ua.depositphotos.com

In the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine, the Russian invaders will fire workers who have not received the passport of the aggressor country . Occupiers explain their illegal actions by “new jurisdiction”

As reported on the website of the Center for National Resistance (CNS), this will begin on July 1, 2023.

“In accordance with the Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation of December 31, 2022 No. 2571, labor relations with persons without Russian citizenship remain until July 1 of this year. After this date, the norms of hostile labor legislation defined for foreign citizens and stateless persons will be applied to such persons” , – explained in the center.

The CNS explained that the occupiers will resort to legal leverage to force Ukrainians to obtain a Russian passport.

Passportization in the occupied territories

Russian invaders are forcing people in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to take Russian passports. As UNIAN previously reported, Russian invaders continue forced passportization in the occupied territories. To force Ukrainians to take a Russian passport, people are threatened with physical violence and tortured those who do not want to follow the orders of the occupiers.

According to the General Staff, in the Kherson region, in order to increase the pace of passportization, Russians threaten to stop paying pensions .

At the same time, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporozhye region, the invaders are detaining local residents who did not take Russian passports.

