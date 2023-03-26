From the FB page of Gennadiy Sherman
Mar 25
At home with the British rock and pop classic Rod Stewart lives a large family of Ukrainians.
“If the Ukrainians lose, it will be the end of civilization as we know it,” the singer says.
One of the best quotes I’ve seen about putler’s demonic holocaust and it came from a totally unexpected quarter.
Well said Sir Rod, I’m proud of you.