‘Great Offensive’ Shows russia’s Failure

russian propaganda announced a ‘great offensive’ of the russian army on the front in Ukraine for several months. However, the enemy doesn’t succeed. According to Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, a general bravado of the occupiers was mostly based on misinformation and a general overestimation of their own capabilities. In reality, they faced the impossibility of launching an offensive in several directions simultaneously.

This was said by the representative of Ukraine’s military intelligence in an interview for “RBK-Ukraine”. Vadym Skibitskyi highlights that the russian army currently has only purpose – to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. However, they have no particular success, because it requires the planning and conducting large-scale strategic operations.

Military intelligence of Ukraine regularly receives information about the positions and strength of the enemy troops. Thanks this, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine may plan the further counter-actions.

Currently, the occupiers are the most active in Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Lyman, Kupiansk and Shakhtarsk directions.

https://gur.gov.ua/en/content/velykyi-nastup-pokazav-nespromozhnist-rosii.html

