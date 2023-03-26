From the LinkedIn page of Maryna Chekh

Mar 25

On the morning of October 21, 46 children of the Kherson Children’s Home, who were not even five years old, were dressed, their names were written on their jackets, and they were taken to the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Russians did not even try to hide their crime. United Russia deputy Ihor Kastyukevich, who led the abduction of children, confesses on camera to committing the crime.

Some of the children were left by the occupiers in the Simferopol Children’s House “Yalinka”, the fate of the others is unknown.

How the occupiers kidnapped children from Kherson:

Video :

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/maryna-chekh-1a0068234_on-the-morning-of-october-21-46-children-activity-7045454291456638976-FHS1?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

