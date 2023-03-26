Explosions have become more frequent in Russia: Podolyak explained what is happening there

March 26, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Podolyak about the causes of explosions in Russia

The situation in Russia is extremely deplorable. The occupiers are being defeated on the battlefield and in the rear – not everything is as good as Kremlin propaganda claims. The Office of the President of Ukraine (OP) spoke in detail about what is happening on the territory of the enemy state.

On Sunday, March 26, there were explosions in the Tula region of Russia, as a result of which a deep ravine was formed and several residential buildings were damaged. Similar incidents took place in other cities of the enemy state and in the occupied territories. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the OP, told about the reasons for this on the air of the national telethon, 24 Kanal Informs.

“Reverse Escalation”

From Podolyak’s words, it is clear that the reason for the more intensive number of explosions on the territory of Russia is the wrong policy of the Kremlin, which led to the irreversible process of fragmentation and disintegration of the state. It is also important here that the Russians do not understand at all what is happening, because they do not know how to analyze events and conduct discussions. And as crazy as this is, it only plays into our hands.

It is very important to understand that this is a reverse escalation. It is objective, the intensity in it is too high. The scale of the war is huge and Russia will definitely lose the war,

– the adviser to the head of the OP also noted.

At the same time, he stated: it is obvious that Russia is losing the information war. That is why, from time to time, reports about Putin’s “use of nuclear weapons” appear in the media.

Prisoners with weapons and the flourishing of crime

According to Podolyak, the enemy state is now turning into a criminal zone. In particular, through convicts who joined the “Wagner” PMC and received weapons. Now they walk the streets and do whatever they want.

Lawlessness is also tolerated at the official level in the Kremlin. Actually, such mouthpieces of Putin, as the press secretary of the president Peskov and the former head of state Medvedev, when addressing the Russians, allow them to actually steal intellectual product, in particular, Western films and music.

Russia practically shows that today it does not observe any laws, not only international, but also domestic. The state is rapidly turning into a criminal enclave. Because Russia is, in fact, a criminal territory. It’s just that she disguised her true nature with signs of statehood, said Podolyak.

Actually, summarizing his words, we can come to the conclusion that these explosions are the result of Putin’s policy. And it will stop, obviously, when Russia ceases to exist.

