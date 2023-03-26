Erdogan boasted of a new Bayraktar UAV with a Ukrainian “heart” (photo)

Anastasia Pechenyuk22:08, 03/26/23

This fighter drone is equipped with an AI-25TLT turbojet engine from the Ukrainian company Motor Sich.

The President of Turkey showed off the drone of the Turkish company Bayraktar Kızılelma , exhibited at the Özdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center.

Erdogan shared the photo on his social media account without adding captions. In the frame you can see Bayraktar Kızılelma (immediately behind the president) and Bayraktar TB3 SIHA.

Kızılelma is a new development of the Turkish company Baykar, which is currently undergoing testing. This fighter drone is equipped with an AI-25TLT turbojet engine from the Ukrainian company Motor Sich. “Bird” has a length of almost 15 meters and a wingspan of 10 meters. Can reach speeds of up to 1100 km / h and carry ammunition (rockets and bombs) in the hull.On November 30 , Baykar conducted the first flight tests of the Kizilelma , and in January the first full flight took place .

Cooperation between Ukraine and UAV developer Bayraktar

A few weeks before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian and Turkish sides signed a framework agreement on cooperation in high-tech, aviation and space industries. Six months later, it became known that the owner of the Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar created a company in Ukraine, acquired a land plot and is preparing to produce UAVs in our country. The new plant is expected to be operational within two years .

The news angered the Kremlin, which threatened to “demilitarize” the Turkish plant. However, this did not affect the implementation of the plan to expand production in Ukraine, which the Turkish company did not abandon despite the war.

