Azerbaijani troops took hold of the hill in Karabakh. Russia is protesting

The Ministry of Defense of Russia believes that the Azerbaijani military violated the ceasefire agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Russian Federation reported that a unit of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan “crossed the line of confrontation of the parties in the Shushi Province, occupied the hill 2054.0 (2.9 km northeast of Mount Saribaba), and started engineering equipment of the post.”

The Russian side demands that Azerbaijan return to its former positions.

Baku reacted to such accusations – the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Azerbaijani military units “carried out appropriate control measures.”

According to them, this was necessary to “prevent the use of dirt roads in the north of the Lachin corridor for illegal activities and to prevent further aggravation of the situation by transferring weapons and ammunition from Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan emphasized that over the last few days, Armenian forces intensified the supply of weapons to the part of the territory of Karabakh controlled by ethnic Armenians, bypassing the Lachin corridor. The purpose of the operation is to stop these actions.

The Armenian authorities claim that the road was not used to transport weapons but only “for organizing civil emergency communication between Stepanakert and four communities of Shushi Province.”

At the end of January, the Council of the EU decided to establish a civilian European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA).

The mission is designed to contribute to stability in the border areas of Armenia and provide conditions to normalize relations between Yerevan and Baku.

Prior to this, at the end of December last year, Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, called for the introduction of multinational peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh to replace the Russian “peacekeepers” due to their inactivity.

This was due to the responsibility for the Lachin corridor being blocked, which he blamed on Russia.

Since December 12, the Lachin corridor has been closed to traffic due to the protest of Azerbaijani citizens demanding an end to the export of minerals from the region.

Like this: Like Loading...