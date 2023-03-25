Putin confirmed the transfer of one “Iskander” to Lukashenka: he is preparing Belarus for nuclear weapons

Yana Stavskaya19:41, 03/25/23

On July 1, the construction of a storage facility for nuclear weapons in Belarus will be completed.

President of the aggressor state Vladimir Putin confirmed the transfer of one Iskander OTRK to Lukashenko – potential carriers of nuclear weapons.

In an interview with the propaganda Rossiya 24, Putin argued that this is what the United States and its allies are doing.

“In principle, we are doing everything that they (the West) have been doing for decades. They have (carriers of nuclear weapons in certain countries, train crews for these carriers. This is what we are going to do, this is exactly what Alexander Grigorievich asked for,” Putin said.

He added that on July 1, the construction of a storage facility for nuclear weapons in Belarus will be completed. According to Putin, Russia has deployed 10 aircraft capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

