Offended by the whole world, the speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation proposed to ban cooperation with the ICC

Anastasia Gorbacheva10:49, 03/25/23

Vyacheslav Volodin is very worried about the warrant for Putin’s arrest.

Speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin proposed to punish for cooperation with the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He called for a legislative ban on any activity of the ICC on Russian territory.

“It is necessary to develop changes to the legislation prohibiting any activity of the ICC on the territory of our country, as well as to provide for responsibility for promoting and supporting the ICC,” Volodin wrote in his Telegram channel.

In addition, he proposed to conclude agreements with friendly countries, which should provide for mutual refusal to work with the ICC. The Russian politician also recalled that in 2002 the United States adopted a special law on the protection of the military, according to which it is impossible to arrest or detain an American citizen and allows Washington to launch an invasion if US citizens are among the defendants.

“As for our country, the Russian Constitution enshrines the priority of national legislation over international ones. The decisions of the International Criminal Court, the European Court of Human Rights and other puppet institutions used by Washington to realize its interests are not enforced on the territory of Russia. Taking into account international experience, it is right to continue this work,” Volodin summed up.

Arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin – what is known

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, as well as for Maria Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights. They are suspected of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia.

According to ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan, Putin’s arrest warrant is for life.

The Kremlin immediately reacted with a pout. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin does not take this decision “close to heart”, and the warrant for Putin’s arrest is another “hostile manifestation.”

In addition, it is reported that the ICC received threats after the decision to arrest Putin . In response, the International Criminal Court only expressed regret about this.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...