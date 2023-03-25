Germany will expel more than 30 Russian diplomats from the country

Elena Kovalenko21:12, 03/25/23

German security authorities believe that diplomats from Russia can use their immunity to illegally recruit German informants from politics, business, science and the Armed Forces.

Against the backdrop of massive anti-Russian sanctions imposed in connection with the invasion of Ukraine, Germany will expel Russian diplomats from the country .

According to Focus , German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock plans to expel more than 30 aggressor diplomats accredited in Berlin from the country.

They need them to carry out sabotage or disinformation operations in the country.

“The residences of the Russian secret services, which are located in the embassy in Berlin and in several consulates, are denser than during the Cold War and have about 160 officers,” the material says.

