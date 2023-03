Mar 24

For those who couldn’t watch the wonderful speech of the Italian PM Giorgia #Meloni with subtitles… Giorgia is a friend of Ukraine, like many Italians… The majority of Italians support Ukraine! 🇺🇦🇮🇹 #Italy #ukraine

Video:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/maryna-chekh-1a0068234_meloni-italy-ukraine-activity-7045084430494777345-eDoj?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

Like this: Like Loading...