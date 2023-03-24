Ukraine will have a direct railway connection with the port of Reni – Shmyhal

Dmitry Petrovsky18:16, 03/24/23

According to the prime minister, Ukrainian ports on the Danube have increased cargo turnover by 3.5 times.

Ukraine will have a direct rail freight connection with the port of Reni through Moldovan territory.

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal stated this during a government meeting .

“Today we are making a decision to improve logistics with our partner countries. This is a change in the intergovernmental agreement between Ukraine and Moldova. Now we will have direct rail freight communication with the port of Reni through Moldovan territory,” Shmyhal said.

According to him, in this way Ukraine makes the most of the potential of the Danube ports.

“Ukrainian ports on the Danube have increased cargo turnover by 3.5 times and this is not the limit. We continue to expand them,” the Prime Minister added.

Port of Reni

The Reni Commercial Sea Port is located on the left bank of the Danube River. It is an important transport hub of Ukraine, in which the work of river, sea, road and rail transport is closely intertwined. Navigation takes place throughout the calendar year. The maximum depths at the berths are 3.5–12 m (average 7.5 m), which makes it possible to handle any type of cargo.

In Reni there is no direct railway connection with the rest of the Ukrainian railway. Trains can only get here in transit through Moldova – through Basarabeasca, Causeni, Bendery and Tiraspols to Razdelnaya, including through unrecognized Transnistria. It’s long and expensive.

The termination of the direct railway connection with the port of Reni caused a sharp reduction, more than 10 times, in its cargo flows starting from 1990-1991. to the pre-war period.

Communication with Moldova

In June 2022, Ukraine and Moldova announced that they would resume rail links. Freight transportation will be carried out on the railway section Berezino (Ukraine) – Basarabeasca (Moldova).

In February 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia announced that it was expanding cooperation with the Moldovan railway . Representatives of the railways of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova during the meeting agreed to expand cooperation for the next three years to increase the volume of freight traffic.

On March 22, 2023, it became known that Ukraine, together with Moldova, was launching a railway line , which was built after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion. The departments announced the signing of the Protocol on the organization of joint control at the checkpoint for the railway communication “Serpneve-1 – Basarabeasca”.

