The UN recorded dozens of cases of executions of prisoners of war in the war in Ukraine

Ludmila Zhernovskaya15:58, 24.03.23

At the same time, Russia does not allow the UN group to the Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The United Nations said it had documented dozens of executions of prisoners of war since the outbreak of full-scale war in Ukraine.

The report of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reports on the execution of 15 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops, their use as human shields, the death of two wounded due to lack of medical care, and torture, writes CNN .

The story is given of an officer of the National Guard of Ukraine, who was tortured and executed in April 2022 after refusing to hand over the password to enter the radio station in Mariupol. A serviceman was shot three times in the chest and once in the head after militants captured a group of Wagner mercenaries in a village south of Bakhmut.he UN also claims to have received information about the execution of at least 25 Russian prisoners of war. According to them, one of the incidents occurred in March 2022 in the Lugansk region

“According to the UN report, some members of Russian-linked armed groups were killed by Ukrainian soldiers after refusing to announce their intention to surrender. The UN report says that Russian fighters, some of whom may have been injured or dead, were lying on the ground after shelling.” , – writes the edition.

The UN noted that Ukraine provided their groups with full access to Russian prisoners of war. At the same time, Russia does not give access to Ukrainian prisoners of war, despite repeated requests. There was only one instance in August when a UN team was allowed to meet with a group of 13 Ukrainian POWs held in occupied Luhansk. However, they were not allowed to interrogate them.

Executions of Ukrainian soldiers

Recall that in the summer the Russian Embassy in the UK called for the execution of captured soldiers of the Azov regiment by hanging.

At the end of July, an explosion occurred on the territory of the former penal colony in Yelenovka, Donetsk region. Russia claimed that more than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war died as a result of this .

Also in the summer, a video of the brutal execution of a Ukrainian serviceman by the occupiers was published on the network. The man was castrated and then killed.

In March of this year, a video appeared on the network in which the Russians shoot an unarmed Ukrainian soldier after the words “Glory to Ukraine!”. It turned out to be a sniper of the 163rd battalion of the 119th separate brigade of the Chernihiv Oblast Troops Oleksandr Matsiyevsky .

In the fall, the occupiers said that Ukrainian soldiers had shot Russian occupiers who had surrendered . Military expert Thomas Tyner stated that the incident could not be considered a war crime because the Russians violated surrender procedures

