The Kremlin has abandoned plans for an offensive in Ukraine and will focus on recruiting contract soldiers for a long war – Bloomberg

24.03.2023

The authorities of the aggressor country Russia decided to abandon their plans for an offensive in Ukraine this spring. This decision in the Kremlin was made after the Russian troops failed to achieve significant success on the battlefield.

Bloomberg writes about it. Instead, the Russian Federation decided to focus on the expected offensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which the enemy seeks to stop.

To do this, the Kremlin intends to recruit another 400,000 contract soldiers into the ranks of the “second army of the world”, thus preparing for a long war.

An ambitious conscription campaign will allow the Kremlin to avoid another forced mobilization of reservists as it ramps up its campaign to re-elect President Vladimir Putin later this year, the sources said.

It is noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is betting that Western support for Ukraine will begin to wane if the Russians manage to contain the new offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At a time when elites and many in the Russian government doubt the victory of their terrorist state, Russian intelligence officials, the sources say, are committed to continuing this struggle, which they see as existential.

The White House did not rule out that the Russian military-political leadership would decide to attempt another offensive against Ukraine and, possibly, “in many other directions.” They believe that the coming weeks will be “critical” in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

At the same time, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense stated that the so-called big offensive of Russia, which had been announced since December, turned out to be more Kremlin propaganda and an overestimation of its capabilities by the “second army of the world”. They also estimated how much longer the Kremlin is capable of waging war.

