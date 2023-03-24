The death rate of the Russian military is growing at an incredible pace: the General Staff named the reason

Natalya Khadzhi08:18, 03/24/23

All wounded officers of the Russian army were evacuated to the territory of the Russian Federation.

The invaders are increasing the number of beds in hospitals in the Lugansk region due to significant losses . The wounded officers were evacuated to the territory of the Russian Federation by helicopters.

“Due to the significant losses that the occupiers suffer daily, the enemy decided to increase the number of beds in the existing hospitals operating in the temporarily occupied territory of the Lugansk region. In particular, in the village of Troitskoye, the number of beds in the military hospital has been doubled, from 200 to 400,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook.

At the same time, it is noted that all the wounded officers were evacuated to the territory of the Russian Federation by helicopters from March 17 to 18.

The General Staff also noted that there was an increase in mortality among the wounded invaders in the period from March 17 to March 21, due to an increase in the number of severe injuries and poor medical care, in particular due to insufficiently professional medical personnel.

