Spain to transfer first 6 Leopard tanks to Ukraine by end of next week

23 MARCH 2023

Spain will send its first batch of Leopard 2A4 battle tanks to Ukraine by the end of next week.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Spanish Defence Ministry’s statement issued on Thursday, 23 March

Details: The six Leopard 2A4 tanks that are being prepared for shipment have passed their final inspections at a plant near Seville in southern Spain, the statement said.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles visited the plant on Thursday and said four more Leopard 2A4 tanks destined for Ukraine would soon arrive for inspection and testing.

The first group of Ukrainian soldiers trained to drive Spanish tanks has completed training at a military base in northern Spain, the Spanish Defence Ministry announced last week.

Initially, Spain planned to send six Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Subsequently, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion and said that Spain would increase its commitment to 10 combat vehicles.

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin announced at a Ramstein meeting in March that a total of nine countries had pledged to provide Ukraine with more than 150 Leopard tanks.

