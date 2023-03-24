Some posts from the LinkedIn page of a tireless friend of Ukraine: Marijn Markus

Grandma from #Russia denies all #Propaganda 👉 I’m 92 years old. I lived through 4 wars! 👉 Bad #television brainwashes our people 👉 America, the West…that’s incorrect! 👉 Our #Education systems failed 👉 Bucha happened because of it 👉 They’re savages raised by our television! “Do you think I’m going to listen to Solovyev? To that dame…I don’t even remember her name!” 💙 This is one amazing Babushka. 💛 Who dares to speak her mind on #Ukraine I hope she’s all right 🙏 #Media #Ethics #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦
“With all this, I cannot believe that just propaganda makes someone r@p€ and torture … I cannot believe in it.”
First she is not 92! That’s the first “tell.” You obviously don’t work with older people to know their health condition. Second, the weather is way to nice for Russia. Snow is still on the ground in March. Third, the grandma talking about Bucha, which is a hot button is extremely suspicious considering her age. Last, if that was actually Russia, grandma, the “correspondent” and the network executives will all receive an automatic 10-year sentence for spreading anti-war propaganda as Russia enacted and is currently under emergency powers. This is a botched Uki-propaganda job, like one of the many spreading the internet in the Hybrid War, which matters not as as all Wars are won on the actual battlefield.
Thicker than pigshit:
Republican polemicist Marjorie Taylor Green
Doesn't know Ukraine is in Europe
“I’ve never seen Putin actually show
In any detail his plans to invade Europe!”
☝️ 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠, she argues.
Well, Ukraine is in Europe!
And Putin has been invading Ukraine since 2014 🤡
𝐏𝐒: The #USA is an incredible supporter of Ukraine
And through it, the liberty and safety of Europe 👏
Media
Hey The Washington Post, Crimea is Ukraine
Get your facts straight.
Journalism
Note the author is a lady from Moscow. Which is fine, of course, until you realize she also spoke favorably of Donbas ‘rebels’ (really Russian forces) as recently as in 2022.
Meaning she was writing pro-Russian Empire material just one year ago.
Hey United Kingdom – Russian State TV is threatening to nuke you again
☝️ Saying you’re the ‘Main Instigator’
Of the war with #Ukraine
😑 And to end it, they should
“Inflict a critical defeat on Britain!” to
“Wipe #UK off the face of the earth!”
💔 As if the #USA and #EU aren’t helping out
And I don’t think he fully understands
🤔 The concept of #NATO Article 5
But anyway,
I’d say let them try 🤣
What say you?
Ethics Media UK
StandWithUkraine
💙 While you drive back home
💛 These heroes drive on
To victory ✌️
Note the mud, the dirt, the fields
🌻 Of what once were sunflowers
And the indestructible smiles.
☝️ You can’t beat these people.
But we could get them better
Transport vehicles 🙏
Slava Ukraini.
Motivation Military Ukraine
StandWithUkraine
More on that WaPo extract. Marijn writes:
“☝️ Note the article was written by Mary Ilyushina, a Russian journalist.
She began her career in ‘independent’ Russian media before joining CNN’s Moscow bureau as a field producer in 2017. She has been with The Post since 2021.”