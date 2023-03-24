Some posts from the LinkedIn page of a tireless friend of Ukraine: Marijn Markus

Grandma from #Russia denies all #Propaganda 👉 I’m 92 years old. I lived through 4 wars! 👉 Bad #television brainwashes our people 👉 America, the West…that’s incorrect! 👉 Our #Education systems failed 👉 Bucha happened because of it 👉 They’re savages raised by our television! “Do you think I’m going to listen to Solovyev? To that dame…I don’t even remember her name!” 💙 This is one amazing Babushka. 💛 Who dares to speak her mind on #Ukraine I hope she’s all right 🙏 #Media #Ethics #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

Comment from Yana Rudenko:

“With all this, I cannot believe that just propaganda makes someone r@p€ and torture … I cannot believe in it.”

Comment from Dino Dionne:

First she is not 92! That’s the first “tell.” You obviously don’t work with older people to know their health condition. Second, the weather is way to nice for Russia. Snow is still on the ground in March. Third, the grandma talking about Bucha, which is a hot button is extremely suspicious considering her age. Last, if that was actually Russia, grandma, the “correspondent” and the network executives will all receive an automatic 10-year sentence for spreading anti-war propaganda as Russia enacted and is currently under emergency powers. This is a botched Uki-propaganda job, like one of the many spreading the internet in the Hybrid War, which matters not as as all Wars are won on the actual battlefield.

Thicker than pigshit:

🇺🇸 Republican polemicist Marjorie Taylor Green

Doesn’t know #Ukraine is in #Europe 🇪🇺

“I’ve never seen Putin actually show

In any detail his plans to invade Europe!”

☝️ 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠, she argues.

Well, Ukraine is in Europe!

And Putin has been invading Ukraine since 2014 🤡

𝐏𝐒: The #USA is an incredible supporter of Ukraine

And through it, the liberty and safety of Europe 👏

Media #GIS #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

☝️ Hey The Washington Post, #Crimea is #Ukraine

Get your facts straight.

Journalism #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

Note the author is a lady from Moscow. Which is fine, of course, until you realize she also spoke favorably of Donbas ‘rebels’ (really Russian forces) as recently as in 2022.

Meaning she was writing pro-Russian Empire material just one year ago.

🇬🇧 Hey #UnitedKingdom – Russian State #TV is threatening to nuke you again ☢️

☝️ Saying you’re the ‘Main Instigator’

Of the war with #Ukraine

😑 And to end it, they should

“Inflict a critical defeat on Britain!” to

“Wipe #UK off the face of the earth!”

💔 As if the #USA and #EU aren’t helping out

And I don’t think he fully understands

🤔 The concept of #NATO Article 5

But anyway,

I’d say let them try 🤣

What say you?

Ethics #Media #UK

StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

And finally :

💙 While you drive back home

💛 These heroes drive on

To victory ✌️

Note the mud, the dirt, the fields

🌻 Of what once were sunflowers

And the indestructible smiles.

☝️ You can’t beat these people.

But we could get them better

Transport vehicles 🙏

Slava Ukraini.

Motivation #Military #Ukraine

StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

