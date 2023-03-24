Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine went on a counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye region – analysts

Anastasia Gorbacheva07:51, 03/24/23

It is noted that the activity of the Ukrainian military was noticed near Novodanilovka and Robotine.

Analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian army in the Zaporozhye region . Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a counter-offensive operation in this direction.

“Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian troops were conducting a counter-offensive operation in the west of the Zaporozhye region. On March 22, a Russian “military commissar” stated that Ukrainian troops controlled about half of Novodanilivka (53 km southeast of the city of Zaporozhye) and that this village used to be an unoccupied gray zone. Another military blogger said on March 23 that Ukrainian troops were conducting a counteroffensive in the direction of Robotine (66 km southeast of the city of Zaporozhye),” the experts said .

At the same time, the Russians regularly shelled the Kherson, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk and Nikolaev regions.

