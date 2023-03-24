Russia’s overnight attack on Sumy region: Police building, schools, kindergarten destroyed

24.03.2023 14:22

Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office (SRPO) has documented the first consequences of massive Russian shelling of Bilopillia community. A police building, three schools, a kindergarten, and an agricultural enterprise were destroyed.

SRPO reported this, Ukrinform says.

SRPO is conducting a pre-trial investigation into a violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

“According to the investigation, on March 24, 2023, the occupiers used methods of warfare prohibited by international law. For an hour, they carried out massive shelling from the territory of Russia using various types of weapons. The border settlements of the Sumy region (Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Mykolaivka, and Richky communities) came under attack. As a result of the shelling, a civilian man was killed, and two people were injured,” SRPO says.

As reported by SRPO, the village council, three schools, one kindergarten, a tractor brigade hangar, vehicles, and about ten houses and eight apartment buildings were damaged.

The police building was almost destroyed. One police officer was killed and five were injured.

At the scene, SRPO and other law enforcement officers record the consequences of the shelling. A pre-trial investigation is underway.

Earlier in the night, Russians massively shelled the Sumy region with aircraft, multiple rocket launchers, and drones. There were explosions in five communities of the Sumy region. Bilopillia community suffered the most (many residential buildings were destroyed; there are injured and two dead, including a police officer).

