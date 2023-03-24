Violetta Orlova23:03, 03/24/23

Earlier, Ramzan Kadyrov’s father, Akhmat Kadyrov, received a similar award posthumously.

Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov was awarded the medal “Honored Human Rights Activist of the Chechen Republic”.

According to the propaganda resource TASS , the award was presented “for outstanding services in protecting the constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens, courage and adherence to principles in ensuring the national interests of the Chechen people, devotion to traditional values ​​and fidelity to duty.”

