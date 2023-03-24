In Konstantinovka, the invaders bombed the “Point of Indestructibility” with people inside (photo)

Antonina Dolomanzhi09:02, 03/24/23

The enemy attacked Konstantinovka from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

Russian occupiers fired missiles at the Point of Invincibility in Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, killing three people.

According to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General , a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, at 01:00 the Russian army fired at Konstantinovka from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

One of the missiles hit the building of the “Point of Indestructibility”, and the other – near it.

“Three women died under the rubble, who were internally displaced persons from the city of Bakhmut, the city of Chasovoy Yar and the village of Opytnoye, Pokrovsky district. Two more people received bodily injuries of varying severity,” the prosecutors said. Law enforcement officers are on the scene.

Three people died from the Russian attack / UCP photo

The situation at the front today

As UNIAN reported, over a thousand invaders were killed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a day . Now the losses of the enemy total more than 169 thousand people.

According to the General Staff, the invaders launched 37 air and four missile strikes on the territory of our country. At the same time, Ukrainian aviation delivered 12 strikes against the enemy.

