France doubles production of Caesar self-propelled guns

We are talking about the release of eight howitzers monthly.

France plans to double the production of Caesar self-propelled 155mm howitzers .

“The rate of production of Caesar self-propelled 155-mm howitzers by Nexter will be doubled from the current four to eight units per month,” French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu said, according to Les Echos .

According to the minister, the production of Mistral surface-to-air missiles will also be doubled to 40 units per month. Lecornu announced an increase and acceleration in the production of Ground Master air defense radars. From September they will be produced in the amount of 24 units per year.

SAU Caesar – what is known about him

The maximum range of these French howitzers is 42 km. They are capable of accelerating up to 80 km/h on the road and 50 km/h off-road. The rate of fire is 6 shots in less than a minute, and the ammunition load is 18. The CAESAR self-propelled guns use the FAST-Hit fire control system, which is automated with GPS tracking.

Earlier it was reported that France would send another batch of CAESAR self-propelled artillery mounts (ACS) to Ukraine. In total, 12 howitzers will be handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Denmark provided our country with all of its 19 CAESAR self-propelled guns.

