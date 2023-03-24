Armored cars from Switzerland are used in the war in Ukraine

Denmark sold Kreuzlinger Mowag armored vehicles to a German company in 2013. Now such have appeared just behind the front in eastern Ukraine. How did the war material get into the country?

An Eagle armored car drives through a devastated part of the front-line city of Avdiivka in Ukraine on March 18, 2023.

The tree only barely protects the armored vehicle from being spotted from the air. The square around is deserted. The Spanish war photographer Jose Colon took the picture in mid-February in the small town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine, a few kilometers behind the front near Bakhmut. He first published the recording on his Instagram profile as part of a series documenting the desolation in the devastated town. Colon shows a group of exhausted residents taking refuge from Russian shells.

Only the Ukrainian military blog with the martial name “No Mercy for the Enemy” (no mercy for the enemy) recognized the political explosiveness of the shot with the armored car in Chasiw Yar: It is presumably the Eagle I reconnaissance vehicle, produced by the Company Mowag in Kreuzlingen, which today belongs to the US group General Dynamics Land Systems. The type can be recognized by the side mirrors and the hatchback, among other things. The location is also clearly identifiable via Google Earth: The Eagle I is in front of the cultural center in the middle of Chasiv Yar.

The front in eastern Ukraine

Russian occupied territories:

The small town would be the Ukrainian army’s first retreat should Bakhmut fall. The Russian troops are already within assault rifle distance of one of the two connecting axes. A few days ago, the French press agency AFP published another picture of a Swiss-made Eagle from the heavily contested city of Avdiivka. It is unclear whether it is the same vehicle.

Switzerland under criticism

The recordings are surprising: Switzerland is pursuing a hard line when it comes to handing over war material to Ukraine. It has banned several European countries from supplying Kiev with weapons and ammunition produced in Switzerland. The War Material Act prohibits the transfer of armaments to states that are involved in an armed conflict. The Federal Council underscores the rejection with a strict interpretation of neutrality law.

The lack of understanding in the western capitals is great. The American ambassador in Bern, Scott Miller, did not mince his words in an interview with the NZZ. “The aggressor who violates all principles of international law benefits from the re-export ban,” he said. Parliament is currently struggling to find a compromise. On Tuesday, the Security Policy Committee of the Council of States decided to take a break and listen to experts.

Now, in the midst of the debate, images of Eagle armored personnel carriers in Ukraine have surfaced, raising questions. The NZZ verified this with Open Source Intelligence (Osint). Photomontage is unlikely. In particular, the fact that the first picture was taken via the Instagram profile of an identifiable Western photographer and found it on a relevant military blog speaks against it. In addition, the eagle is clearly recognizable in the second picture from the AFP press agency. In addition to the NZZ, the newspaper “La Liberté” from western Switzerland also came across the recordings.

The Swiss-made Mowag Eagle I armored car can be recognized by its side mirrors and hatchback. It is parked in front of the Chasiv-Yar House of Culture in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine.Jose Colon / Instagram

The corresponding spot from a different perspective according to Google Earth.Google Earth

In addition to the Swiss army, the UN also received smaller numbers of Eagle I armored vehicles for peacekeeping missions. However, the most important foreign customer is Denmark. It bought 36 Eagle I’s in the 1990s, which were in service until 2008. They were replaced by 90 newer Eagle IV reconnaissance aircraft, also from Mowag. A specimen of the Eagle I is now in a tank museum in the east of the country. Originally, the vehicle also had a turret with a light machine gun. The Danish army removed it in 2003. The turret is also missing from the Eagles that appeared in Ukraine.

Good customer of Mowag

Copenhagen adheres strictly to the legal provisions when passing on war material. Denmark submitted a request in Bern in 2022 to hand over 20 older Piranha wheeled armored personnel carriers to Ukraine – but not for the Eagle armored cars. The federal government rejected the request for the piranha. The Danish army is also one of Mowag’s best customers: in 2016, they ordered 309 Piranha V wheeled infantry fighting vehicles. And in recent years, the Danes have procured 57 Eagle V armored vehicles.

When asked by the NZZ, a spokesman for the Danish Ministry of Defense said Ukraine had been supported with a wide range of heavy war material, including artillery pieces. However, Denmark did not pass on an Eagle to Kiev. The Scandinavian country sold 27 of the vehicles to a German company in 2013, which imported the armored cars in the same year. According to the Danish Ministry of Defence, this was done with a permit from the Swiss authorities. The remaining Eagle were scrapped or went to museums.

Apparently, at least part of the armored cars made their way to Ukraine directly or indirectly from the German company. According to the Danish Ministry of Defence, the buyer signed a so-called non-re-export declaration. The company is responsible for obtaining export permits from the authorities in Germany and Switzerland for the Eagle I to be passed on, a spokesman says. Since 2013, the armored cars were no longer subject to Danish export regulations.

The question now is whether the German company violated this non-re-export declaration. In principle, the dismantling of the weapon carrier does not change the classification as war material according to the Swiss interpretation: According to Appendix 1 of the Federal Council’s War Material Ordinance, the Eagle falls under the category of “armoured vehicles with or without armament that are specifically designed or modified for combat purposes”.

The federal government is investigating

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) is responsible for export controls. This turned on because of the pictures, as confirmed on request. The Seco takes the message very seriously, says spokesman Fabian Maienfisch. “We will make all the necessary clarifications and assess the situation as quickly as possible.” Seco does not want to comment further for the time being. If the transfer of the Eagle to Ukraine violates the War Material Act, the authorities would have to take “appropriate measures”.

The manufacturer himself is also reluctant to comment. A spokesman for General Dynamics Land Systems in Germany says that there is no reliable information and that they are not involved in speculation. However, the company observes and fulfills all legal export guidelines of the countries where it is located and its customers.

News of Eagle on the front lines is already doing the rounds on Ukrainian military blogs. Switzerland and its position on the re-export of war material are closely followed in Ukraine.

