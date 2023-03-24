Aksyonov created his own PMC in Crimea, it is run by top “Wagnerites” – media

Marta Gichko15:12, 24.03.23

Obviously, the Crimean PMC is a joint project of Gauleiter and “Putin’s chef”.

Gauleiter of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov created his own PMC on the peninsula, commanded by one of the top Wagnerites.

According to the Important Stories project, Aksyonov is now one of the closest allies of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. Probably, the so-called Crimean PMC is a joint project of Prigozhin and Aksenov.

Aksyonov publicly announced the creation of a “new military unit” in Crimea in March of this year. According to media reports, we are talking about the private military company “Convoy”.

Telegram even has a channel of the same name with calls to join PMCs, as well as propaganda texts about conspiracy theories.

Formally, “Konvoy” is a military combat reserve (BARS). Mercenaries sign two contracts – with PMCs and the Ministry of Defense. The militants are promised about 200,000 rubles in salaries, and the command – 300,000. In addition, the mercenaries are promised land “in the Crimea or Abkhazia.”

Now the PMC has about 300 mercenaries, and positions are deployed in the Kherson region.

“This is Aksenov’s PMC, but the entire command is former employees of the Wagner PMC. All of them are people who have known each other for a long time,” the ex-convoy mercenary said.

The work of the new PMC is supervised by Prigozhin’s right hand Konstantin Pikalov with the call sign “Mazai”. In particular, it is this “Wagnerian” who oversees Prigozhin’s PMC units in Africa.

“Mazay” is helped by Vasily Yashchikov, who claims that his ancestor was “a Cossack and personal bodyguard of Emperor Nicholas II and Empress Maria Feodorovna.”

