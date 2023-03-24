The loss of the large landing ship Saratov, destroyed by Ukrainian defenders a year ago, on March 24, 2022, in the port of occupied Berdyansk, was officially confirmed by the Russian military authorities.

In particular, the commander of the Crimean naval base of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, Felix Menkov, spoke today about the death of one large landing ship and the damage to two more, Novocherkassk and Caesar Kunikov.

This happened during the opening of a memorial plaque to the sailors of the landing craft brigade, who died during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“A year ago, in the course of conducting hostilities, we lost a ship of the landing force, the BDK Saratov. We lost the personnel of the landing ship “Saratov”, “Novocherkassk”, “Caesar Kunikov,” he said.

Recall that “Saratov” (project 1171 “Tapir”) was allegedly hit by a tactical missile “Tochka U”. Various damages were received by two other BDK, which were then in the harbor.

The exact number of dead Russian Nazis is unknown.

The commander of the Saratov, Captain II rank Vladimir Khromchenkov, subsequently died in the hospital.

Thus, the officer was overtaken by a well-deserved punishment – until 2014, he served in the Ukrainian fleet, commanded the Kirovograd medium landing ship (now Yuriy Olefirenko), but changed his oath and went over to the side of the invaders.

