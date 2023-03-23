This is only the beginning: ICC to open office in Ukraine

23 MARCH 2023

Andrii Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine, and Peter Lewis, Secretary of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, signed a treaty about opening a representative office of ICC in Ukraine.

Source: press service of Prosecutor General’s Office

Quote: “This is only the beginning, but this beginning has weight to it. I am convinced we will not stop until all those guilty of international crimes committed against Ukraine are prosecuted.”

Details: Kostin stated that Ukraine counts on further cooperation in investigation of Russia’s crimes and prosecution of those who committed them, including the top military and political leadership of the aggressor state.

“I firmly believe that our joint efforts will help build a more fair world,” the Prosecutor General added.

Background: The pre-trial chamber of ICC issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights.

