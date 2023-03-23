“These are the children of Russia”: the kidnapped boy shocked with details about life in the Russian Federation (video)

Marta Hychko15:17, 23.03.23

Russians zombified not only children, but also morally destroyed their parents.

Russians “brainwashed” kidnapped Ukrainian children . They were lied to that their parents had abandoned them and tried to quickly place them in foster families.

As reported by a boy from the Kherson region who managed to return home, Russian officials convinced the children that they would not return home, and that the best solution would be adoption.

At the same time, Ukrainian parents were told that they would never see them again, because they were “children of Russia.”

“They said that they would take us to Pskov. “There is a boarding school there. And you will be adopted there.” We said that our parents did not refuse us, there is no way you will take us away. And they told us that they refused us. I call my mother. My mother tells her, the director of the camp, says “What are you, anyway sick? I didn’t say that. Why are you lying to the children?” And she says: “You won’t take them anyway. These are the children of Russia,” the boy says.

https://www.unian.ua/player/WtpBx5DRHow Ukrainian children were brainwashed in Russia

