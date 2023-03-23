The priests of the UOC MP are taking their possessions out of the Lavra, the eviction process has begun – Tkachenko

Olga Prykhodko21:22, 23.03.23

Currently, the process of eviction of the monks of the Moscow Patriarchate is underway, after which the interdepartmental commission will record the preservation of the condition of movable and immovable property.

The Ministry of Culture said that representatives of the UOC-MP began to leave the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

According to the correspondent of UNIAN, the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko told about this during the telethon .

“Actually, the process of the UOC MP monks leaving the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra is taking place, any passer-by can testify to this. They are taking away tables, chairs, boilers. However, an interdepartmental commission is currently working to record the preservation of movable and immovable property. They leave, despite claims that the domes are blackened or the caves are closed forever,” Tkachenko said.

The UOC-MP is evicted from the Lavra: what is known

As UNIAN reported, the “Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra” reserve announced that they are going to terminate the lease agreement with the Holy Dormition Monastery of the UOC MP, and its representatives must vacate all premises by March 29, 2023.

The Ministry of Culture explained that such a decision was made due to a violation of the conditions for the use of state property.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Moscow Patriarchate stubbornly do not want to leave the Lavra and declare that they see no reason for eviction.

