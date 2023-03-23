The likely candidate for the presidency of the United States has dramatically changed the rhetoric regarding the war in Ukraine

Kateryna Chernoval03:39, 23.03.23

DeSantis was criticized after he said that the war in Ukraine was a “territorial dispute”.

Possible US presidential candidate and Florida governor Ron DeSantis has dramatically changed his rhetoric regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine. Recently, he called the Russian invasion a “territorial dispute” , after which he was severely criticized.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, which its author reported in the New York Post , DeSantis called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal and called for his prosecution. He also noted that Russia was wrong when it invaded Ukraine, was wrong when it occupied Crimea, and will not win this war.

According to him, “if he could snap his fingers, he would give 100% to Ukraine.”

“But the reality is that for America to intervene in terms of escalation with more weapons and, of course, ground troops, I think that would be a mistake. So that’s what I was trying to convey, but Russia was wrong to invade. They were wrong by seizing Crimea,” DeSantis emphasized.

In addition, the governor of Florida told Morgan that, in his opinion, Ukraine would win the war.

“I don’t think it will end with Putin winning. I don’t think the Ukrainian government will be overthrown by him, and I think that’s a good thing,” DeSantis said.

Statements of DeSantis about Ukraine

In an interview with the pro-Russian host of the Fox News TV channel, Tucker Carlson, who repeatedly insulted the Ukrainian people and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the Republican and possible candidate for the US presidency in the 2024 elections, Ron DeSantis, made a number of scandalous statements about Ukraine .

The current governor of Florida called the war a “territorial dispute” and also criticized US President Biden for doing too much for Ukraine. At the same time, according to him, Ukraine is not a “vitally important” interest of the USA.

A number of key Republican senators criticized such statements and disagreed with DeSantis’ position on the importance of Ukraine to the United States and his wording regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

